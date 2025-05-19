Ombudsman’s Office Holds Awareness Seminar
Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2025 | 07:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The Office of Provincial Ombudsman has organized an awareness seminar at Government Apprentices Training College Sargodha Road here on Monday to educate the students and faculty members about transparent and accessible complaint resolution procedures available through the Ombudsman’s office.
The seminar witnessed a large turnout including college principal, faculty members and students.
Speaking on the occasion, Advisor to Provincial Ombudsman Faisalabad-II Muhammad Nawaz Khalid Arbi delivered a comprehensive presentation on the effective and transparent accountability system of the ombudsman office.
He explained the legal process for lodging complaints and the subsequent procedures for ensuring timely redress of public grievances.
He said that Office of the Ombudsman Punjab offers a powerful and free platform for citizens to seek justice without the need for legal representation or any fees.
The participants were briefed on the complete complaint registration process and informational brochures were also distributed to enhance public understanding.
The students and teachers were urged to share this vital message within their communities so that the maximum number of people could become aware of their rights and the avenues available for immediate and fair resolution of their grievances.
