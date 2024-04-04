One fatality, multiple injuries in Attock incidents

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Tragedy struck in different parts of Attock district on Thursday, with one fatality and several injuries reported in separate incidents.

According to details, in the first incident, 38-year-old Junaid Sadeeq, a resident of Kashmir Colony, lost his life when a speeding truck, driven recklessly by an unknown driver, collided with his motorcycle near Fauji Mill on GT road within the jurisdiction of Hassanabdal Police station. The truck driver fled the scene.

In another incident, two motorcyclists sustained critical injuries after a speeding car collided with them near Peer Bandi tomb on Pindigheb-Basal road under the jurisdiction of Pindigheb Police station.

Furthermore, a man was shot and injured in Fourmilly village within the jurisdiction of Rango Police station.

Naeem Khan reported to the police that Shiraz, with whom he had an old enmity, fired three shots at him, one of which hit his leg. Shiraz, who had previously served seven years in Attock jail for killing Naeem Khan's brother, fled the scene after the shooting.

Police have registered separate cases for both incidents and initiated further investigation.

APP/nsi/378