One held for aerial firing, displaying weapons on social media

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :The police on Friday claimed to have arrested an accused on the charges of aerial firing, displaying weapons and uploading its videos on social media.

A Police spokesman informed that accused Sikandar Shahid residents of Waris Khan, resorted to aerial firing, displayed his weapons and shared its video with their friends by uploading it on social media.

Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas took notice and directed the police to arrest the accused without any delay.

Therefore, a special team conducted raids and arrested the accused. The police also recovered a pistol and ammunition from his possession.