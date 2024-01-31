Open Menu

One Killed, 4 Sustain Injuries In Bajaur

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2024 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) One person was killed while four others sustained bullet injuries on Wednesday in a firing incident in the Siddiq Abbad area of Bajaur.

District Police Officer (DPO), Rehan Zeib Khan said an independent candidate contesting from NA-8 Bajaur, was shot dead in a targeted attack during his election campaign, a private news channels reported.

He was shifted to AHQ Khar hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his wounds there.

Additionally, four other individuals sustained injuries as a result of indiscriminate firing carried out by unidentified individuals.

According to Police, the incident occurred at Siddiq Abbad Gate, where the candidate was actively engaging with the public as part of his election campaign.

Law enforcement agencies, including the police, have launched an investigation into the incident. The motive behind the attack and the identity of the perpetrators were yet to be determined.

