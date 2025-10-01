One killed in Karachi traffic mishap

One person was killed in a traffic mishap that took place near Malir check post area of Karachi, TV channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) One person was killed in a traffic mishap that took place near Malir check post area of Karachi, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Wednesday.

