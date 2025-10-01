One Killed In Karachi Traffic Mishap
Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2025 | 08:39 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) One person was killed in a traffic mishap that took place near Malir check post area of Karachi, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Wednesday.
According to initial reports, a woman lost his life in a traffic accident that occurred near Malir check post area of Karachi. The Rescue team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the dead to hospital.
