Arthropods responsible for 50pcdiseases: experts

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The experts said that arthropods are responsible for more than 50 per cent of diseases in humans and animals and many lives could be saved if steps are taken to control the reservoir hosts.

They were addressing the 4th one-day hands-on workshop on “Arthropods and Arbo Diseases” arranged under the patronage of Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Vice Chancellor, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and Convener-ship of Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sohail Sajid Principal Investigator and Chairman of Department of Parasitology Faculty of Veterinary Science (FVS) at conference room of Faculty of Veterinary Science UAF.

The workshop was organized under the research project titled "Surveillance of arthropods and arthropod-borne diseases of one health significance at the host-vector-environment interface at various agro-geoclimatic zones of Punjab, Pakistan", funded by Endowment Fund Secretariat UAF.

Prof. Dr. Mazhar Ayaz Vice Chancellor Cholistan University of Veterinary Science Bahawalpur said that diseases spread by arthropods is the great challenge and to control them, experts will have to play their role by implementing modern methods and research.

Dr. Shahid Mahmood stressed the need for joint efforts to address the issue and said that his faculty is making all efforts to create awareness in this regard.

Dr. Muhammad Sohail Sajid said that reservoir hosts including rats, sparrows etc. play role in diseases spread by arthropods.

He said that concrete steps are being taken under the research project. He said that even today, the largest deaths in the world are due to diseases spread by arthropods.

He said that they are conducting research for a better future keeping in mind climate change.

Dr. Zia-ud-Din Sindh Associate Professor of the department presented the possible control strategies for the arthropods and challenges of such kind of research.

Dr. Muhammad Saqib Chairman Department of CMS and Co-PI of the Project demonstrated the results of arthropod-borne pathogens prevalent in the country using molecular tools.