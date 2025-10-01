Open Menu

Former Press Minister’s Residence Burgled; Jewellery, Cash Stolen

Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2025 | 08:39 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) A burglary took place in the jurisdiction of Sumbal Police Station where unknown thieves broke into the house of Iqbal Ahmed Khan, former Press Minister at Pakistan’s Embassy in China, located in Sector G-13/3, and looted gold jewellery, a costly wristwatch, 2,000 US dollars, and Saudi Riyals.

An official told APP on Wednesday that the incident occurred while the family was away in Lahore from September 24 to 28.

On their return, they found the main door open and the DVR system broken.

He said an FIR No. 622/25 under Section 380 PPC was registered at Sumbal Police Station on the complaint of Iqbal Ahmed Khan. He added that police had initiated interrogation of the domestic maid to determine possible involvement.

He said besides gold ornaments and the wristwatch, the stolen property included 2,000 US Dollars along with Saudi Currency, making the loss significant.

Police said further investigation was underway to trace the culprits and recover the looted items.

