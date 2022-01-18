One killed, two injured in Kuram firing

(@FahadShabbir)

KURAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :One person was killed and two others sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place near central Kuram area of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa on Tuesday.

According to the police sources, two groups opened firing over a property dispute that held at Central Kuram area of KPK.

As a result of firing, one person of rival group died on the spot.

The injured were rushed to hospital for treatment. Police reached the spot and started further investigations.