One policeman martyred, 10 others injured in Quetta blast

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :A police personnel was martyred and ten others sustained injuries in an explosion near Satellite town area of provincial capital on Tuesday evening.

According to police sources, unidentified miscreants had planted an improvised explosive device (IED) in a motorcycle and parked it at Double Road which was exploded when a police mobile was patrolling there.

As a result, a member of the police Rapid Response Force Khalil Ahmed embraced martyrdom and ten others sustained injuries.

Nearby buildings, and vehicles were also effected in the blast.

The body and injured were rushed to Quetta Civil hospital's trauma center where the injured were being treated.

The injured were identified as Surab Khan, Hayatullah, Shahid Nazeer, Zaheer Ahmed, Basheer Ahmed, Dadu, Wajid Ali, Khair Muhammad, Abdullah and Khalid Mehmood.

Law enforcement agencies reached the site and cordoned off the entire area and started investigation.