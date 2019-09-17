Opening of Torkhum border round the clock to take Pak-Afghan trade to new height: Experts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Political and financial experts here Tuesday said the opening of Torkhum border round the clock between Pakistan and Afghanistan would take the volume of bilateral trade and business to new height and would expedite pace of economic development between the two countries.

The round the clock opening of the border was expected to be formally inaugurated on Wednesday.

Ishaq Fuad, former President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and leading businessman of Pakistan told APP that opening of the Tokhum border round the clock was a landmark and positive decision of Pakistan government that would largely benefit people of both the countries.

He said it would help increase bilateral trade and create enormous opportunities of employment for people on both sides of the border. The industries, SMEs and investment sectors in Khyber Pakthunkhwa and Balochistan would be largely benefited from this significant decision and transport sector would help get upward boom in future.

Ehsan Ali Shah, Collector Customs Appraisement told media persons that round the clock opening of the border would be inaugurated on Wednesday for which all arrangements had been completed.

He said opening of Torkhum border round the clock has showed substantial increase in bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan which was a highly positive sign, adding, during last eight days significant enhancement in import and export activities were registered between the two countries.

He said credit for this landmark decision goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan who announced to open historic Torkhum border round the clock with the objective of improving trade, business and investment between the two countries besides facilitating businessmen of the region.

During last one week, he said the bilateral trade has registered a massive hike of Rs 35 million, showing an increase from Rs 120 million to Rs 155 million which is a matter of great satisfaction.

He said passage of goods carrying trucks between Pakistan and Afghanistan via Torkhum has been increased from 700 to 1600 with positive effects on transport sector also.

The decision has also facilitated patients who mostly arrived from Afghanistan for getting treatment in hospitals of Pakistan, he said, adding now they can get facilities of clearance of their documents and passage round the clock in pursuance of the decision taken by Pakistan government.

The departments operating at Torkhum border including Federal board of Revenue (FBR) and Pakistan Customs have increased their staff at the border post for early checking and clearance of persons and goods, he said adding a large number of empty containers and trucks stuck in Afghanistan have been cleared and arrived at their respective destinations.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Revenue Shakeel Ahmed has also welcomed opening of Torkhum border and termed it a significant step forward to increase bilateral trade between the two countries.

He said it would help boost exports and imports besides industrializations and transport sectors in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

The minister said Pakistan's image has significantly improved in internationally under visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.