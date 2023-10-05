Open Menu

Operation Against Illegal Immigrants Not Targeted Against Any Particular Nationality: FO

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 05, 2023 | 02:39 PM

Operation against illegal immigrants not targeted against any particular nationality: FO

Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch says the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has received the formal communication from the Election Commission to invite international observers for the upcoming general elections.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 5th, 2023) Pakistan on Thursday categorically stated that ongoing operation against illegal immigrants is not targeted against any particular nationality.

Responding to questions at her weekly news briefing in Islamabad today, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the ongoing action envisages repatriation of individuals who have either overstayed their visas or do not have the valid documents to stay.

She said Pakistan is all within parameters of its sovereign domestic laws to take action in this context.

She clarified this operation has nothing to do with 1.4 million Afghan refugees that Pakistan has been hosting since decades with exemplary generosity and hospitality despite its own constrained economic situation.

The spokesperson said Pakistan's national policy on Afghan refugees remains unchanged and their safe and honorable repatriation is a separate matter on which it continues to engage with Afghanistan to create conducive environment for their safe return.

Refuting media reports that Pakistan has closed transit trade with Afghanistan, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pak-Afghan bilateral trade continues but Pakistan will not accept the misuse of existing trade facilities. She said any measures taken recently or in future will be in accordance with this understanding.

To a question, the spokesperson said Pakistan has very clearly articulated its concerns over the use of Afghan soil for terrorism. He said Islamabad while believing in diplomacy and dialogue continues engagement with Kabul to fight the threat.

To another question about a report published in international media regarding India's anti Pakistan propaganda, the spokesperson said there is irrefutable evidence of India's involvement in terrorist activities inside Pakistan but it continues to blame Pakistan for this on fictitious grounds.

She said as Pakistani team is in India for ICC cricket world cup, it is responsibility of the host country to provide foolproof security and conducive environment to the team.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan has a clear stance that sports should not be mingled with politics and the Pakistani team is in India, not for a bilateral series but an international tournament.

Responding to delay in issuance of visas by India to Pakistanis for the World Cup, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan is in contact with Indian authorities and expects it to immediately grant visas to Pakistani journalists and spectators who wish to watch ICC matches in India.

To another question, the Spokesperson said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has received the formal communication from the Election Commission to invite international observers for the upcoming general elections. She said we will facilitate the process and invite international observers in accordance with the policy and past practice.

The Foreign office spokesperson said free trade agreement between Pakistan and the Gulf Cooperation Council has been concluded and this is the first such agreement by the Council with any country since 2009.

She said Pakistan looks forward to early ratification and implementation of the agreement, which will enhance Pakistan's exports to gulf countries and mark a new chapter in its economic relations with the GCC.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Islamabad World Foreign Office ICC Sports Exports Election Commission Of Pakistan Cuban Peso Media All From Refugee Agreement Million

Recent Stories

World Cup 2023: Blackcaps opt to bowl first agains ..

World Cup 2023: Blackcaps opt to bowl first against England

27 minutes ago
 French innovators sets benchmark for sustainable e ..

French innovators sets benchmark for sustainable energy path at ADIPEC 2023

1 hour ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 01 England Vs. New Ze ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 01 England Vs. New Zealand

2 hours ago
 Masdar, Boeing join forces to accelerate sustainab ..

Masdar, Boeing join forces to accelerate sustainable aviation fuel industry in U ..

2 hours ago
 Teachers are cornerstone of national progress: Abd ..

Teachers are cornerstone of national progress: Abdullah bin Zayed pays tribute o ..

2 hours ago
 LHC invalidates federal sugar price notification

LHC invalidates federal sugar price notification

2 hours ago
Apex Committee of SIFC reviews various initiatives ..

Apex Committee of SIFC reviews various initiatives for Pakistan’s economic rec ..

3 hours ago
 Usman Dar blames Imran Khan for May 9 events, quit ..

Usman Dar blames Imran Khan for May 9 events, quits PTI and politics

3 hours ago
 Pakistan-GCC FTA will help enhance Pakistan's expo ..

Pakistan-GCC FTA will help enhance Pakistan's exports to Gulf States: Gohar

3 hours ago
 Masood stresses need to foster Pak-US economic par ..

Masood stresses need to foster Pak-US economic partnership

3 hours ago
 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 kicks off in Indi ..

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 kicks off in India today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 October 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan