OPF praises PM for restoration of zone five housing scheme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :The Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) Monday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for restoration of Islamabad Zone Five OPF Housing Scheme and resolution of its problems.

The Foundation, in a statement, said that resolving issues of OPF Housing Scheme would provide an opportunity to the overseas Pakistanis to build homes in their country.

The revival of scheme of Overseas Pakistanis Housing Foundation became possible due to the action taken by the Prime Minister's Inspection Commission, and the appreciable role of prime minister in the issue.