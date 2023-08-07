Open Menu

OPF Praises PM For Restoration Of Zone Five Housing Scheme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2023 | 09:26 PM

The Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) Monday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for restoration of Islamabad Zone Five OPF Housing Scheme and resolution of its problems

The Foundation, in a statement, said that resolving issues of OPF Housing Scheme would provide an opportunity to the overseas Pakistanis to build homes in their country.

The revival of scheme of Overseas Pakistanis Housing Foundation became possible due to the action taken by the Prime Minister's Inspection Commission, and the appreciable role of prime minister in the issue.

