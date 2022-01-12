UrduPoint.com

Opposition Disrupts NA Proceeding On Pretext Of Ministers' Absence: Hammad Azhar

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2022 | 05:17 PM

Opposition disrupts NA proceeding on pretext of ministers' absence: Hammad Azhar

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Wednesday regretted over the attitude of the opposition parties in the National Assembly during the debate on Supplementary Finance Bill-2021, who disrupted the House proceeding on the pretext of ministers' absence

He, in a tweet said, the treasury benches listened to a three-hour speech of Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif and 1.

45- hour address of PPPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari "with patience." But, the minister said when his turn came for the speech, the combined opposition ran away from the assembly on pretext of ministers' absence.

Hammad Azhar said seven Federal ministers were present in the House when Rana Sanaullah came with a lame excuse of ministers' absence to interrupt his speech, which led to adjournment of the House proceeding for almost an hour.

