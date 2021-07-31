Opposition invented new ways of corruption: Zarqa

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Zarqa Saturday said, the opposition parties were habitual of giving National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to each other to conceal their corruption during their government tenures.

Talking to a private news channel she said, opposition parties had also invented different ways to plunder country for personal gains and now they are making hue and cry to save corruption.

She said, if they had done anything for the country, there was no space for any other political party to form government, adding that opposition parties shamelessly raised baseless accusations against Imran Khan but people of Azad Kashmir rejected their propaganda in recent election due to their poor legacy.

Dr Zarqa commenting on inflation in country said, supply chain of entire world had disturbed due to Covid-19 though Pakistan was among less affected countries and the government overcome the situation smartly.

She said, previous governments neglected agriculture sector and the PTI government allocated special funds for the sector to meet challenges first time in country's history, government gave subsidy to farmers on different items, she added.

Zarqa hoped to win Lahore cantonment elections and claimed to form Sindh provincial government in next general elections.