Opposition Parties Did Face Worst Political Victimization In IK's Rule: Khurram Dastgir

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Opposition parties did face worst political victimization in IK's rule: Khurram Dastgir

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan on Wednesday said that the opposition parties during the PTI-led government had faced the worst political victimization.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, he said that fake cases had been filed against the leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan People's Party on the direction of Imran Khan. He claimed that members of PML-N were forced by the then regime to part ways with the party leadership.

He regretted that the three-time elected prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was disqualified on an Iqama, and not on corruption charges.

He claimed that Nawaz Sharif was not given a fair trial and was disqualified for life.

He requested for constituting a full court bench to decide political cases on merit in order to bring stability in the country. He said nobody would accept 'selective justice' through specific decisions.

