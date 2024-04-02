Open Menu

Over 230 Candidates Vie For 23 Vacant Seats Of NA, PAs; ECP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Over 230 candidates vie for 23 vacant seats of NA, PAs; ECP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) A total of 239 candidates were vying for 23 vacant seats in both national and provincial assemblies during the upcoming by-elections slated for April 21, a spokesman for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said in a statement issued here Tuesday.

A total of 239 candidates will contest in the by elections, with 50 of them competing for vacant National Assembly seats. Notably, the first lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari has already been elected unopposed for NA 207, he said.

The spokesman said that a total of 23 candidates were vying for the vacant seats in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, while 154 candidates were seeking their fortunes in Punjab. In Sindh, Zubair Ahmed Junejo secured his seat unopposed on PS-80. Twelve contenders are in the running for the empty seats in the Balochistan Assembly. The Commission has schedule to commence printing the ballot papers for the by-elections upon the finalization of candidate lists by the relevant returning officers on March 30, he added.

The Commission's spokesperson stated that necessary election materials had been provided to provincial election commissioners. Additionally, district the Returning Officers and Returning Officers are fulfilling their duties according to the established election schedule.

He said close coordination has been maintained by the commission with the Ministries of Interior and Defense as well as provincial law enforcement agencies.

On March 13, the Commission announced the schedule for by-elections across 23 National and Provincial Assembly seats. These elections encompass six National Assembly seats, twelve Punjab Assembly seats, two seats in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, one seat in the Sindh Assembly and two seats in the Balochistan Assembly, all slated for April 21, he told.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Sindh Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari National Assembly Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Provincial Assembly March April All NA-207 PS-80 Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Animal Actor Shafina Shah loses Ms.Pakistan title

Animal Actor Shafina Shah loses Ms.Pakistan title

46 minutes ago
 Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in Nationa ..

Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in National Assembly

2 hours ago
 PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari

PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari

3 hours ago
 Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway

Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway

5 hours ago
 Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission ..

Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission’s 2024 session

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'D ..

Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'Dagha Baaz Dil’

14 hours ago
 Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions Lea ..

Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge

17 hours ago
 Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi

Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi

17 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results -

Football: Italian Serie A results -

17 hours ago
 Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commissio ..

Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commission Bill in NA

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan