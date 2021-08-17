UrduPoint.com

Over 500 Cops To Perform Duties On 9th Muharram To Manage Traffic

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 05:10 PM

Over 500 cops to perform duties on 9th Muharram to manage traffic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has made special deployment plan to manage traffic on alternate routes during main processions on 9th Muharram ul Haram in the Federal Capital.

According to the plan, police source said that more than 500 cops including one SP, four DSPs,17 Inspectors would perform duties on the occasion to divert traffic on alternate routes. The SSP (Traffic) would himself supervise the entire plan while traffic police officials would be present at diversion points to guide road users.

ITP FM Radio 92.4 would also inform people about the latest situation on the road through special transmission.

The main mourning procession would be taken out from Imam Bargah Asna-e-Ashri G-6/2 on 9th Muharram-ul-Haram, which will culminate at same place after passing through its traditional routes.

During the procession, Fazal e Haq road, roads from Poly Clinic to Kalsoom plaza will remain close.

According to plan, the police source said that 7th Avenue from F-6 Chowk to Soharwardi road, Fazal-e-Haq Road from China Chowk to Kalsum Plaza would be closed for general traffic.

The road from Iqbal Hall to Melody Chowk, Municipal Road from Markazi Jamia Masjid to Poly Clinic Chowk, Luqman Hakeem Road from Poly Clinic to Lal Quarter while G-6 service road from G-6/2 Chowk to Lal Quarter Chowk will remain close for general traffic from 8 am to onward (till end of procession) at 8 pm.

The source said that traffic will be diverted at alternate routes and citizens may use one way of 7th Avenue for Kulsoom Plaza to Chand Tara Chowk and Jinnah Avenue from Kulsoom Plaza to China Chowk. The other roads including 7th Avenue, Aabpara, Sehrwardy Road, Shaheed Milat road may be used as alternate routes.

Another procession on 9th Muharram will start from Imambargah Musa Kazim in sector I-10/1 which will culminate there after passing through various routes including I-10 Markaz, CDA Chowk #1, Katarian bridge, IJP Road (Pirwdhai and Faizabad area) will remain close for traffic while citizens are asked to use IJP road if they want to go to I-10 (Sabzi Mandi) from Faizabad, Murree road, Bhara Kahu or Khana bridge. The residents of sectors I-8, I-9 would use external IJP, Pirwadhai road.

Islamabad Traffic Police has appealed the citizens to use alternate routes and cooperate with ITP personnel deployed at various points to guide them.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Martyrs Shaheed China Murree Road Traffic Guide Faizabad Tara Same May Capital Development Authority Mosque From Muharram

Recent Stories

Turkey floods: Death toll rises to 77, 47 go missi ..

Turkey floods: Death toll rises to 77, 47 go missing

16 minutes ago
 Hema Malini recalls her peaceful trip to Afghanist ..

Hema Malini recalls her peaceful trip to Afghanistan

31 minutes ago
 Sharjah Private Education Authority issues circula ..

Sharjah Private Education Authority issues circular highlighting back-to-school ..

36 minutes ago
 Pakistan looks forward for peaceful Afghanistan: P ..

Pakistan looks forward for peaceful Afghanistan: President

47 minutes ago
 Japan expands virus emergency to battle surge

Japan expands virus emergency to battle surge

8 minutes ago
 DC reviews arrangements for mourning processions i ..

DC reviews arrangements for mourning processions in city

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.