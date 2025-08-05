Over seven maunds unhygienic meat recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

In a significant crackdown on the illegal meat trade, Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) seized over seven maunds of unhygienic and foul-smelling meat at Head Muhammad Wala

The meat was reportedly intended for supplying in Muzaffargarh, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, and other nearby cities.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of DSP Patrolling Shehzad Gul Khan and led by PHP In-Charge Sub-Inspector Asif Shehzad, in coordination with the Livestock Department Muhammad Wala.

According to official sources, the confiscated meat was found to be of extremely poor quality and deemed unfit for human consumption. Livestock Department veterinarians Dr. Sajjad and Dr. Irfan conducted an immediate on-site inspection and ordered the immediate disposal of the meat to prevent any risk to public health.