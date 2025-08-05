Suspect Killed During Encounter With Police
Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2025 | 09:21 PM
A suspected criminal was killed during an exchange of fire with the Crime Control Department (CCD) team in the jurisdiction of Sheikh Fazil Police Station
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) A suspected criminal was killed during an exchange of fire with the Crime Control Department (CCD) team in the jurisdiction of Sheikh Fazil Police Station.
According to police sources, the CCD team was on a routine patrol when unidentified suspects opened fire on them. The police retaliated in self-defense, resulting in a brief gunfire exchange.
During the crossfire, one of the suspects, identified as Munir alias Munira Odh, was critically injured, reportedly by bullets fired by his own accomplices.
Despite efforts to save him, Munir succumbed to injuries due to excessive blood loss.
Police confirmed that Munir was a wanted criminal involved in several serious offenses, including murder, robbery, and theft.
Search operation was being conducted in the area to arrest escaped criminals, police sources added.
