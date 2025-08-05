Open Menu

Suspect Killed During Encounter With Police

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2025 | 09:21 PM

Suspect killed during encounter with police

A suspected criminal was killed during an exchange of fire with the Crime Control Department (CCD) team in the jurisdiction of Sheikh Fazil Police Station

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) A suspected criminal was killed during an exchange of fire with the Crime Control Department (CCD) team in the jurisdiction of Sheikh Fazil Police Station.

According to police sources, the CCD team was on a routine patrol when unidentified suspects opened fire on them. The police retaliated in self-defense, resulting in a brief gunfire exchange.

During the crossfire, one of the suspects, identified as Munir alias Munira Odh, was critically injured, reportedly by bullets fired by his own accomplices.

Despite efforts to save him, Munir succumbed to injuries due to excessive blood loss.

Police confirmed that Munir was a wanted criminal involved in several serious offenses, including murder, robbery, and theft.

Search operation was being conducted in the area to arrest escaped criminals, police sources added.

Recent Stories

AD Ports Group opens Islamabad office, expanding i ..

AD Ports Group opens Islamabad office, expanding its strategic presence in Pakis ..

7 minutes ago
 Suspect killed during encounter with police

Suspect killed during encounter with police

53 seconds ago
 NA Standing Committee on Interior recommends amend ..

NA Standing Committee on Interior recommends amendments to Anti-Terrorism Law, r ..

54 seconds ago
 Several injured in Shikarpur road accident

Several injured in Shikarpur road accident

55 seconds ago
 Jashan-e-Azadi & Ma’araka-e-Haq celebrations org ..

Jashan-e-Azadi & Ma’araka-e-Haq celebrations organized by Commissioner Karachi ..

57 seconds ago
 PPP South Punjab denounces Indian atrocities in Ka ..

PPP South Punjab denounces Indian atrocities in Kashmir on ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’

59 seconds ago
UAE conducts 63rd airdrop of aid as part of ‘Bir ..

UAE conducts 63rd airdrop of aid as part of ‘Birds of Goodness' operation, del ..

37 minutes ago
 All political parties express solidarity with Kash ..

All political parties express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren in unified voice ..

8 minutes ago
 RDA launches anti-encroachment operation along Nul ..

RDA launches anti-encroachment operation along Nullah Lai

8 minutes ago
 Mansehra wins U-16 3×3 Basketball championship in ..

Mansehra wins U-16 3×3 Basketball championship in Abbottabad

8 minutes ago
 UAE: Unfounded allegations by Port Sudan Authority ..

UAE: Unfounded allegations by Port Sudan Authority are baseless PR stunts to jus ..

52 minutes ago
 Food, production changing rapidly due to tech inno ..

Food, production changing rapidly due to tech innovations: Experts

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan