NA Standing Committee on Interior recommends amendments to Anti-Terrorism Law, reviews key legislative proposals

The 15th meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior and Narcotics Control was held at Parliament House, Islamabad, under the chairmanship of Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, MNA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The 15th meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior and Narcotics Control was held at Parliament House, Islamabad, under the chairmanship of Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, MNA.

Convened in the early hours of Tuesday morning, the Committee reviewed legislative proposals, examined pending bills, and discussed public infrastructure concerns in the Federal capital.

At the outset, the Committee confirmed the minutes of its previous meeting held on July 9, 2025, and assessed the implementation status of prior recommendations. Key legislative business included deliberation on both government and private members’ bills referred by the National Assembly.

Following thorough discussion, the Committee recommended the passage of The Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (Section 11EEEE) with amendments. Consideration of The Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2025 was postponed to allow the Ministry of Law and Justice to deliver a detailed briefing in a subsequent meeting.

Likewise, The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (Section 498AA), moved by MNA Ms. Sofia Saeed Shah, was deferred due to her absence. However, progress was made on The Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (Schedule-II), moved by MNA Ms. Sharmila Sahiba Faruqui Hashaam. The Committee recommended passage of the bill, with an amendment to reclassify offences under Section 320 from “bailable” to “non-bailable.”

Additionally, the Committee considered The Corrosive Substances Assault (Prevention and Protection) Bill, 2024, also introduced by Ms.

Faruqui Hashaam. It was decided to defer further action until the next meeting, directing the Ministry of Law and Justice to coordinate with the mover for further clarification.

The Committee also received a comprehensive briefing from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) regarding the deteriorating condition of roads in Islamabad’s rural areas, particularly Jagiot Road and Sikandar-e-Azam Road. In response to a Calling Attention Notice by MNA Ms. Nuzhat Sadiq, CDA officials reported that Rs. 10 billion had been allocated for road development on a self-finance basis. Jagiot Road is expected to be completed by the end of September 2025, with 70% of base work already completed on Sikandar-e-Azam Road. Ms. Sadiq acknowledged the progress and recommended that the matter be formally disposed of by the National Assembly.

Public concerns were also raised during the meeting regarding the condition of parks and sanitation facilities in Islamabad’s F-10 and F-11 sectors. The Minister of State assured members that relevant authorities would resolve these civic issues promptly. The Committee directed CDA officers present to expedite improvements in the affected areas.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Anjum Aqeel Khan, Chaudhry Naseer Ahmed Abbas, Malik Shakir Bashir Awan, Syed Rafiullah, Haji Jamal Shah Kakar, Sardar Nabeel Ahmed Gabol, Abdul Qadir Patel, Khawaja Izhar Ul Hassan, Muhammad Ijaz-ul-Haq, Sharmila Sahiba Faruqui Hashaam, and Nuzhat Sadiq. Senior officials from the Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control, Ministry of Law and Justice, and the Capital Development Authority were also in attendance.