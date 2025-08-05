Tribute Paid To Martyred Cops On Yom-e-Shuhda
The DIG Hyderabad Tariq Razzak Dharejo has said the history of the Sindh police is written with blood of the martyred cops who laid down their lives to fight terrorism and to establish law and order
Speaking at a ceremony organized here on Monday night in connection with Yom-e-Shuhda, reiterated that the day was marked to pay tribute to the martyrs and to tell their families that they were always remembered.
Speaking at a ceremony organized here on Monday night in connection with Yom-e-Shuhda, reiterated that the day was marked to pay tribute to the martyrs and to tell their families that they were always remembered.
The DIG noted that the cops confronted all sorts of adversities from violent criminals to harsh weather to perform their duty, which was to protect the citizens and to maintain law and order.
The sacrifices offered by the martyred policemen are like a torch showing the way to the other policemen," he noted. The SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio paid tribute to the martyred cops and saluted their families for their courage.
On the occasion, a documentary showcasing the martyred policemen was also presented, while gifts were distributed among families of the martyred cops. The Commissioner of Hyderabad, Fayaz Hussain Abbassi, DC Zainul Abedin Memon, Mayor Kashif Ali Shoro, officers of various government departments and notable citizens attended the ceremony.
