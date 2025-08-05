- Home
Mayor Of The Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro Leads Rally To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris
Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2025 | 10:20 PM
Mayor of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro led a rally to mark Yom-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir on Monday
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Mayor of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro led a rally to mark Yom-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir on Monday.
The rally started from the Mayor's secretariat and culminated outside Shahbaz Building.
While addressing the rally the mayor said August 5 reminded the whole nation that they ought to stand with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters who were bravely and courageously confronting a brutal suppression at the hands of the Indian armed forces.
He said the people of Pakistan would keep raising their voice on every platform in the world against the cruelties being meted out to Kashmiri.
The Municipal Commissioner Zahoor Ahmed Lakhan said Pakistan had unequivocally conveyed a message to India and to the global community that the country would continue to resolutely support Kashmiris for their freedom.
Hundreds of people carrying placards and banners participated in the rally, chanting slogans to decry Indian brutal aggression and to express solidarity with Kashmiris.
APP/zmb/
