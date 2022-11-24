UrduPoint.com

Overseas Pakistanis To Establish Club

Sumaira FH Published November 24, 2022 | 09:26 PM

Overseas Pakistanis to establish club

The overseas Pakistanis will establish their own overseas club in the respective division and will provide full support and assistance to them in every department of Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :The overseas Pakistanis will establish their own overseas club in the respective division and will provide full support and assistance to them in every department of Punjab.

Consensus was established on the proposal of establishing an overseas club at the division level for overseas Pakistanis.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi expressed these views in the meeting of the delegation of OPC officers.

On this occasion, Vice-Chairperson Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mehmoodul Hasan thanked CM Punjab and said that he has taken a good step by approving the permanent employment of overseas Pakistanis. He said that with this initiative of Parvez Elahi, the performance of the employees of the Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab will further improve as well as the services provided to the overseas Pakistanis.

The appointment of representatives of the District Overseas Committees will improve solving the problems of Overseas Pakistanis at the local level.

With the help of District Overseas Committees, Pakistanis living abroad could easily solve their problems.

He said that the efforts of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi for the Pakistanis living abroad were commendable.

The CM Punjab has always solved the problems of overseas Pakistanis.

On this occasion, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi awarded certificates of appreciation to OPC officers, including OPC Commissioner Syed Khadim Abbas, Director General Ishratullah Khan Niazi, Director Police Matters Imtiaz Ahmed Khan and others.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Police Punjab Employment

Recent Stories

Meeting of LDA City Supervisory Committee held

Meeting of LDA City Supervisory Committee held

23 seconds ago
 Punjab CM's message on 7th death anniversary of Ma ..

Punjab CM's message on 7th death anniversary of Maryam Mukhtiar

24 seconds ago
 Chief Minister appreciates Kasur police

Chief Minister appreciates Kasur police

26 seconds ago
 E&P companies deposit Rs 3,108.309 mln under socia ..

E&P companies deposit Rs 3,108.309 mln under social welfare obligation, NA told

29 seconds ago
 Global tourism 'on track' to reach 65% of pre-Covi ..

Global tourism 'on track' to reach 65% of pre-Covid levels by end of year

18 minutes ago
 Algeria sentences scores to death over forest fire ..

Algeria sentences scores to death over forest fire lynching: media

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.