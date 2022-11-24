Overseas Pakistanis to establish club

The overseas Pakistanis will establish their own overseas club in the respective division and will provide full support and assistance to them in every department of Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :The overseas Pakistanis will establish their own overseas club in the respective division and will provide full support and assistance to them in every department of Punjab.

Consensus was established on the proposal of establishing an overseas club at the division level for overseas Pakistanis.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi expressed these views in the meeting of the delegation of OPC officers.

On this occasion, Vice-Chairperson Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mehmoodul Hasan thanked CM Punjab and said that he has taken a good step by approving the permanent employment of overseas Pakistanis. He said that with this initiative of Parvez Elahi, the performance of the employees of the Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab will further improve as well as the services provided to the overseas Pakistanis.

The appointment of representatives of the District Overseas Committees will improve solving the problems of Overseas Pakistanis at the local level.

With the help of District Overseas Committees, Pakistanis living abroad could easily solve their problems.

He said that the efforts of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi for the Pakistanis living abroad were commendable.

The CM Punjab has always solved the problems of overseas Pakistanis.

On this occasion, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi awarded certificates of appreciation to OPC officers, including OPC Commissioner Syed Khadim Abbas, Director General Ishratullah Khan Niazi, Director Police Matters Imtiaz Ahmed Khan and others.