Overseas Pakistanis To Get Right To Vote: Shahbaz Gill

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 05:20 PM

Overseas Pakistanis to get right to vote: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Communications, Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said that the overseas Pakistanis would get right to vote as relevant legislation has been introduced in parliament amid interest taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing the overseas Pakistanis, protesting outside Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) here for their voting right, he expressed the optimism that the Election Act Amendment Bill, 2020 which had been passed by National Assembly, would soon sail through upper House.

The bill, once enacted, would ensure provision of right to franchise to Pakistani expats, he added.

He said, the voice for right to vote for overseas Pakistanis would be raised at all relevant forums including Election Commission of Pakistan and before all the political parties.

He said, overseas Pakistanis are raising their voice to get their right as they are true lovers of the country and their hearts always beat for their homeland.

The overseas Pakistanis would become part of the decision-making process in the country, he continued.

Criticizing the statement that overseas Pakistanis do not know the politics in Pakistan, Shahbaz Gill said they know the political dynamics well and follow all developments as their families are residing in different parts of the country and they regularly visit them.

Overseas Pakistanis work hard in foreign countries to ease lives of their dear and near ones and send foreign exchange in the country, he said.

Shahbaz Gill said, "The overseas expatriates, who possess dual nationality are more patriotic Pakistanis to us and we would not allow anyone to disgrace them. Today Nawaz Sharif himself is an overseas Pakistanis while his younger brother Shahbaz Sharif is all ready to become the same."He said, "The opposition leaders can continue opposing voting facility to overseas Pakistanis in the Assembly as it is their democratic right but we will support the Bill and make all out efforts to ensure its passage."

