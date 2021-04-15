UrduPoint.com
Overseas Pakistanis To Get Succession Certificates Abroad Through Bio-metrics

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 11:08 PM

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) would issue letter of administration and succession certificates to overseas Pakistanis through biometric verification at Pakistani missions abroad freeing them from the hassle of going to court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) would issue letter of administration and succession certificates to overseas Pakistanis through biometric verification at Pakistani missions abroad freeing them from the hassle of going to court.

The government has widely circulated the procedure for applying the said documents through the Pakistani missions for awareness of the Pakistani expatriates who otherwise had to languish in courts in the country and go through a lengthy procedure.

Now without going to the courts, the legal heirs can obtain letters of administration or succession certificates, through a quick five-stage process facilitated by Succession Facilitation Units operated by the NADRA, a press release from Pakistan's High Commission in London said.

Presently, one facilitation unit is operative in Islamabad dealing with properties/assets in Islamabad only. Shortly, NADRA will establish more succession facilitation units in other cities of Pakistan.

As per the procedure, the applicants would submit a simple application form after which NADRA will issue public notice in leading local newspapers and on its website.

In case of no objections within fourteen days, the legal heirs living in Pakistan or abroad (London, Manchester, Birmingham, Bradford, Jeddah, Riyadh, Medina, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha), can visit their local NADRA office in Pakistan or the Pakistan Missions abroad for bio-metric verification.

After the completion of legal heirs' verification through bio-metrics, the succession certificate or letter of administration will be issued in the applicant's favour.

Apart from the above-mentioned cities, the government will also create bio-metric verification centres in many other cities of the world.

Explaining the procedure, step by step, the high commission said, the applicant will provide his/her National Identity number, deceased person's death certificate and National Identity number along with the application, and letter of authorization from all the legal heirs to file application on their behalf.

The applicant will also provide the relevant details of legal heirs, and information pertaining to the moveable and immovable assets of the deceased.

All legal heirs mentioned by the applicant will visit NADRA's Registration Centre for bio-metric verification and details provided by applicant will be verified.

The NADRA will publish the notice to the public at large for ascertaining if there are any objections on the particular applications.

If there are no objections after 14 days of publication of the notice, the succession certificate or letter of administration will be printed and issued to the applicant.

