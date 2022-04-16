PA session delayed after deputy speaker attacked by PTI MPAs

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that the police is preset there on floor of the assembly and have cordoned off the area where Assembly Speaker sits, so the voting process could start.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 16th, 2022) The police on Saturday arrested five MPAs of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) for throwing “lotas” at Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari and disrupting the session that was due for the Punjab Chief Minister.

The latest reports say that Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari has written a letter to Inspector General of Police (IGP). Following the letter, the Police launched an operation inside the provincial assembly and apprehended five members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The situation turned violation in the Punjab Assembly after PTI lawmakers threw "lotas" at Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari as he arrived there to chair the session for the election of the Chief Minister.

The PTI MPAs also set off a ruckus in the Assembly as they brought “lotas" to the House and started chanting "lota, lota (turncoats)",.

They also lashed out at the dissident PTI members, who parted ways with the party and decided to support the Opposition.

The angry MPAs threw lotas at Mazarin d then attacked him in presence of the security guards. Mazari was also slapped by the PTI members, following which he was escorted by Sergeant-At-Arms.

Those arrested include Wasiq Abbasi, Nadeem Qureshi, Ijaz Khan, taimur Ahmed and Umer Tanveer.

Earlier, the Deputy Speaker wrote a letter to the Chief Secretary Punjab and IG Punjab. According to the text of the letter, Dost Mazari said that the session of the provincial assembly would be held today. The letter stated that police personnel in civilian clothes should be deployed for any such action during the Punjab Assembly session.

PTI MNAs Umar Butt, Wasiq Abbasi, Nadeem Qureshi and Shuja Nawaz tortured him, adding that he chaired the session on the orders of the High Court but was tortured by members of the government.