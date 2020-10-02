PAC directs FUUAST to fix responsibility in overpaid amount of consultancy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ):Sub-Committee-IV of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Friday directed Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) to fix the responsibility in overpaid amount of consultancy of Rs. 3.03 million due to poor workmanship in the work strengthening of departments.

The committee met here at Parliament House in chair of Member National Assembly(MNA) Munaza Hassan, Convener of the committee.

The meeting was also attended by members of the committee including Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, MNA Muhammad Ibrahim Khan and MNA Khawaja Sheraz Mehmood.

The committee examined the audit reports/special audit reports for the year 2014-15 of Higher Education Commission (HEC), universities highlighted paras.

Audit observed that FUUAST could not recover the overpaid amount from the defaulting consultant even after lapse of more than three years.

The audit further maintained that the non-recovery occurred due to weak internal controls and inadequate oversight mechanism for enforcing relevant rules and regulations.

The management of FUUAST replied that excess payment would be recovered from the defaulter as arrears of land revenue. The committee directed the management of FUUAST to make recovery from the defaulting consultant.

The committed has pended the audit para of Air University till next meeting and directed management to come with more details.

The committee while examining the audit para of Karakhoram University purchase of old buses, observed that universities cannot purchase old buses for students and it was against the rules.

The committee directed that next time no university would be allowed to buy old buses.

The audit officials highlighted the audit para pertaining to awarding contract of ARID University. The committee recommended that strict action should be taken against the responsible and recovery should be made. The audit officials highlighted the audit para of irregular expenditure beyond the scope of approved PC-I by University of COMSATS. The committee directed COMSATS University to provide the record of the project within 30 days.