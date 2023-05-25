UrduPoint.com

PAF Pays Tribute To Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed On Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan

PAF pays tribute to pilot officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed on Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :To pay homage to Pakistan's valiant son and the youngest recipient of Nishan-e-Haider, Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed, the Directorate General Public Relations, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has released a short documentary on the occasion of Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan.

According to a PAF news release, on 20th August, 1971 an unforgettable saga of bravery was crafted with his ultimate sacrifice.

On this fateful day, Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed, vanquished the iniquitous intentions of his instructor pilot Flight Lieutenant Mati-ur-Rahman, who tried to hijack his training T-33 jet towards India.

Rashid battled to take back the controls of the aircraft and finally preferred to crash the plane before it could cross the border.

The brave son of soil accepted to sacrifice his life but didn't allow the country's dignity to be tarnished. In recognition of Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas's supreme sacrifice and indelible courage, the Government of Pakistan awarded him with the highest gallantry award Nishan-e Haider.

He will always be remembered as an icon of bravery and sacrifice and will remain a beacon for our future generations.

