PAF Tributes Police Martyrs' Patriotism, Responsiveness To Call Of Duty

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 08:13 PM

PAF tributes Police martyrs' patriotism, responsiveness to call of duty

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Wednesday paid tribute and salute the patriotism, bravery and responsiveness to the call of duty rendered by the martyrs of Pakistan Police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Wednesday paid tribute and salute the patriotism, bravery and responsiveness to the call of duty rendered by the martyrs of Pakistan Police.

On Police Martyrs Day, PAF paid homage to the sacrifices of valiant personnel of Pakistan Police Force who laid down their lives to ensure peace, stability and security in the country, said a PAF media release.

