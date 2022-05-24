Pak-Afghan people bound in religious, social ties: Mufti Abdul Shakoor

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2022 | 11:56 PM

German Special Representative for Pak-Afghan Affairs Dr Jasper Wieck along with German Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck on Tuesday called on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor in his office

They discussed various issues including Pak-Afghan economic and social situation besides peace and development of the region in detail.

Mufti said Pak-Afghan people were bound in religious, social and cultural ties and their future was intertwined.

He said Pakistan had always made serious efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He said islam was a religion of broad-minded approach as there were no restrictions on women's education and employment. Women had more rights rather than responsibilities in Islam, he added.

The religious affairs minister said the world had a wrong perception about Taliban as they gave more importance to the prestige of women than their higher education.

He said Afghanistan itself was a victim of terrorism. If the situation improved, it would definitely bring women into the national mainstream. To understand the problems of Afghanistan, we needed to know the nature of this society, he added.

He said for the sake of humanity, no country should step back from the help of Afghan people in the world.

He said Germany could mobilize modern world to fight Islamophobia adding Muslims were victims of terrorism and genocide in Kashmir, India, Palestine and Burma.

Dr Jasper said Germany had invested 800 million Euro in Afghanistan's reconstruction and development.

He said the recent wave of terrorism in Afghanistan and the plight of women was worrying.

After the next Organization of Islamic Cooperation's Summit, a delegation of eminent scholars would visit Afghanistan.

