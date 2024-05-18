Pak envoy in Kyrgyzstan inquires about health of Pakistani national in Kyrgyz hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Pakistan's Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic Hasan Zaigham on Saturday visited the Kyrgyz National Hospital to inquire about the wellbeing of Pakistani National Shahzaib who was under treatment there.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Baloch, a few other Pakistanis who were injured had been discharged from the hospital after providing the first aid.