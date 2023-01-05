UrduPoint.com

Pak-Iraq Agree To Increase Bilateral Ties

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2023 | 06:55 PM

Pak-Iraq agree to increase bilateral ties

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Sajid Hussain Turi here on Thursday met with Iraqi Ambassador and reiterated his commitment to increase bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ):Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Sajid Hussain Turi here on Thursday met with Iraqi Ambassador and reiterated his commitment to increase bilateral cooperation.

Sajid Hussain Turi and Iraqi Ambassador to Pakistan, Hamid Lafta, were discussed bilateral relations and the problems of Pakistani pilgrims, especially those stranded in Iraq.

Both expressed their desire to sign an MoU soon to increase bilateral cooperation to promote a comprehensive pilgrimage policy, employment opportunities for Pakistanis in Iraq and to send Pakistani manpower to Iraq and curb illegal immigration.

Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Tori also raised the issue of Pakistanis imprisoned in different jails of Iraq due to minor crimes and lack of documents and demanded their early release.

The Iraqi ambassador formally invited the federal minister to visit Iraq in February to finalize the Hajj policy and export Pakistani manpower to Iraq, which he accepted.

Both exchanged good wishes and hoped to further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hajj Iraq Visit February Employment

Recent Stories

Two more industries, access road inaugurated at Mo ..

Two more industries, access road inaugurated at Mohmand Economic Zone

10 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 service to be extended to other tehsil ..

Rescue 1122 service to be extended to other tehsils of Dera

10 minutes ago
 China stresses protection of vulnerable children a ..

China stresses protection of vulnerable children as winter break nears

10 minutes ago
 Noor, Hamza, Ashab register impressive wins at Bri ..

Noor, Hamza, Ashab register impressive wins at British Junior Open

10 minutes ago
 Chinese premier meets Philippine president in Beij ..

Chinese premier meets Philippine president in Beijing

10 minutes ago
 Smartphone App launched for farmers' budget-friend ..

Smartphone App launched for farmers' budget-friendly, balanced application of fe ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.