Pak-Iraq agree to increase bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ):Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Sajid Hussain Turi here on Thursday met with Iraqi Ambassador and reiterated his commitment to increase bilateral cooperation.

Sajid Hussain Turi and Iraqi Ambassador to Pakistan, Hamid Lafta, were discussed bilateral relations and the problems of Pakistani pilgrims, especially those stranded in Iraq.

Both expressed their desire to sign an MoU soon to increase bilateral cooperation to promote a comprehensive pilgrimage policy, employment opportunities for Pakistanis in Iraq and to send Pakistani manpower to Iraq and curb illegal immigration.

Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Tori also raised the issue of Pakistanis imprisoned in different jails of Iraq due to minor crimes and lack of documents and demanded their early release.

The Iraqi ambassador formally invited the federal minister to visit Iraq in February to finalize the Hajj policy and export Pakistani manpower to Iraq, which he accepted.

Both exchanged good wishes and hoped to further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.