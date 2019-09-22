Pak Navy sets up free medical camp at Kalmat

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Navy, with an aim to provide better medical facilities and awareness on health issues, established a free medical camp at Kalmat, Balochistan.

A press release of Pakistan Navy said here on Sunday that more than 300 patients including women and children were provided free medical treatment and medicines at the camp. Minor surgical procedures were also carried out at the medical camp.