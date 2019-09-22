UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak Navy Sets Up Free Medical Camp At Kalmat

Muhammad Irfan 19 hours ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 09:40 PM

Pak Navy sets up free medical camp at Kalmat

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Navy, with an aim to provide better medical facilities and awareness on health issues, established a free medical camp at Kalmat, Balochistan.

A press release of Pakistan Navy said here on Sunday that more than 300 patients including women and children were provided free medical treatment and medicines at the camp. Minor surgical procedures were also carried out at the medical camp.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Pakistan Navy Women Sunday

Recent Stories

ADEK launches &#039;Rize Enrichment Programmes&#03 ..

4 minutes ago

UAE, Egypt boost defence ties

4 minutes ago

Northern forced to follow-on in Faisalabad

7 minutes ago

Minor among 2 killed in separate incidents in Sarg ..

2 minutes ago

Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Sukk ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issues 653,556 fine ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.