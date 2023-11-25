Open Menu

Pak Olive National Gala Held In Federal Capital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Pak Olive National Gala held in Federal Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) The Pak Olive National Gala is held in the Federal Capital to provide opportunities for exploring olive sector development in Pakistan.

The event is organized by the "Promotion of Olive Cultivation on a Commercial Scale in Pakistan Phase II" and the Italian-funded "Olive Culture: A Holistic and Multi-Professional Mechanism for a Pakistani Olive Oil Value Chain" project on the occasion of World Olive Tree Day, according to a news release issued here on Saturday.

In addition to providing an opportunity to explore the olive sector, the PakOlive brand has been launched on this special occasion to encourage consumers to purchase certified-quality olive oil produced in Pakistan.

The event is attended by olive sector developers, consumers, businesses, entrepreneurs, service providers, support institutions, investors, farmers, youth, rural women, and the foreign community. 

The Federal Minister of the Ministry of National food Security and Research, Dr. Kausar Abdullah Malik, reiterated the commitment of Pakistani communities towards the promotion of olive production.

He was of the view that this initiative is not only enhancing olive production but also providing income opportunities to communities, especially women and youth.

He also stressed the need for an adequate policy that supports the rural development of the olive sector.

The International Project Coordinator of the OliveCulture Project, Marco Marchetti, shed light on Italian involvement in enhancing the olive value chain in Pakistan.

He said that their mission is to systematize and consolidate the results achieved so far by Pakistani and Italian initiatives carried out in Pakistan to weave a national canvas (holistic mechanism) to build all the steps—from farm to fork—of a Pakistani olive oil value chain tailored to each province’s requirements.

The National Project Director, Dr Muhammad Tariq, shared the holistic and multi-professional approach for a Pakistani olive value chain.

He also highlighted the current situation of olives in Pakistan and the untapped potential of olive cultivation. He mentioned that Pakistan has been identified as a favorable country for olive cultivation and will soon become a member of the International Olive Council.

The olive tree is a "hardy and evergreen tree" that can grow in all types of soil except saline soil and areas with stagnant water. Its roots do not extend deep underground, making it possible to cultivate it even in hilly areas.

The director of the Italian Trade Agency, Salvatore Parano, said that olive cultivation and olive oil production are increasing in Pakistan due to the efforts of the Pakistani government and Italy. With the results of these efforts coming up, there is hope that Pakistan will soon be exporting olive oil to the world, including Italy.

