Pak, Qatar Agree To Strengthen Mutual Ties In Education, Cultural Activities

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan and Qatar on Thursday have reiterated their resolve to further strengthen the mutual ties through education and cultural activities.

It was decided during a meeting between the Ambassador of State of Qatar to Pakistan Shaikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and the Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood held at Ministry of Federal Education to discuss matters pertaining to the bilateral relations.

Qatar has offered to Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training the highest standard Primary school to build in Islamabad for Pakistani Students by Qatar Foundation; a non profit organization made up of more than fifty entities working in Education, Research and Community Development.

The Embassy of State of Qatar would also offer scholarships to those students whose parents can not afford the fee, said the Ambassador of State of Qatar.

State of Qatar has also offered five seats, every year in Hammad Bin Khalifa University ( HBKU) to Pakistani students along with free accommodation and salary. On completion of their graduation, these Pakistani Students would also be given job in Qatar.

While expressing his gratitude for the offers, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood has said, Pakistan has very close and cordial relationship with the State of Qatar and it is important for us to further strengthen our ties through education and schools.

Federal Minister also lauded the education system of the Arab State which has earned a good reputation in the world.

Shafqat Mahmood also congratulated the Ambassador to host first FIFA world Cup ever in the Arab World, which is scheduled to take place in Qatar from 21 November to 18 December 2022.

State of Qatar is hosting two hundred thousand Pakistanis there and most of them are ex-armed forces officials.

More Stories From Pakistan

