Pak-UK law agencies' team work led to conviction in Dr Imran Farooq murder case: British HC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner on Thursday said conviction in the case of Muttahida Qaumi Movement's senior leader Dr Imran Khan was result of the "team work between the law agencies in the United Kingdom and Pakistan working together to get justice".

"This ground-breaking legal collaboration, assisted by the British High Commission, meant that evidence gathered by the British police could be shared with Pakistani prosecutors and used in the successful prosecution of Mohsin Ali Syed," the High Commissioner said in a statement in response to the verdict of Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Court on Thursday.

Dr Turner said: "It ends an investigation into the death of Dr Farooq, a senior figure within the Pakistani political party Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).

" Dr Imran Farooq was murdered on 16th September 2010 when, after returning home from work, he was approached and fatally attacked by two men armed with a brick and knives.

After a trial in Islamabad, Pakistani national Mohsin Ali Syed, 35, was found guilty of murder and conspiracy to murder of Dr Farooq.

Muhammad Kashif Khan Kamran, 40, a Pakistani national and the other individual who was identified by Met detectives as being involved in the murder, was convicted in absentia of murdering Dr Farooq.

Dr Turner said, "Enquiries into the pair's background later revealed that both Syed and Kamran were connected to the MQM party, and confirmed the investigation team's suspicion that the murder had likely been related to politics." /932