Pakistan Armed Forces Participates Multinational Military Exercise Kavkaz 2020
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 10:52 PM
A Pakistan Armed Forces contingent on Saturday participated in the opening ceremony of multinational military exercise Kavkaz 2020, held at Astrakhan region, Russia
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :A Pakistan Armed Forces contingent on Saturday participated in the opening ceremony of multinational military exercise Kavkaz 2020, held at Astrakhan region, Russia.
The multimilitary Exercise Kavkaz (21-26 Sep) aimed at assessing ability of troops to react to various challenges and learn from each other's experiences, said an ISPR press release.