UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Armed Forces Participates Multinational Military Exercise Kavkaz 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 10:52 PM

Pakistan Armed Forces participates multinational military exercise Kavkaz 2020

A Pakistan Armed Forces contingent on Saturday participated in the opening ceremony of multinational military exercise Kavkaz 2020, held at Astrakhan region, Russia

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :A Pakistan Armed Forces contingent on Saturday participated in the opening ceremony of multinational military exercise Kavkaz 2020, held at Astrakhan region, Russia.

The multimilitary Exercise Kavkaz (21-26 Sep) aimed at assessing ability of troops to react to various challenges and learn from each other's experiences, said an ISPR press release.

Related Topics

Pakistan Russia ISPR Astrakhan 2020 From

Recent Stories

More than 30 Taliban killed in Afghan air strikes: ..

3 minutes ago

Govt not taking opposition's APC seriously: Shafqa ..

3 minutes ago

One missing as torrential rain hits southern Franc ..

3 minutes ago

College, two wheat grinding units sealed on violat ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Tu-160 Strategic Missile Carriers Break O ..

1 hour ago

GGS aims to make government transparent, accountab ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.