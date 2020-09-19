Pakistan Armed Forces participates multinational military exercise Kavkaz 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :A Pakistan Armed Forces contingent on Saturday participated in the opening ceremony of multinational military exercise Kavkaz 2020, held at Astrakhan region, Russia.

The multimilitary Exercise Kavkaz (21-26 Sep) aimed at assessing ability of troops to react to various challenges and learn from each other's experiences, said an ISPR press release.