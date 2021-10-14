UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Army Provides Medical Treatment To Over 685 Patients Of Turrki Village

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 09:08 PM

Pakistan Army provides medical treatment to over 685 patients of Turrki village

The Pakistan Army provided medical treatment to over 685 patients during a one-day free medical camp in Turrki village of district Kharmang

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Army provided medical treatment to over 685 patients during a one-day free medical camp in Turrki village of district Kharmang.

According to a press release issued by ISPR here among the patients, 137 men and 178 women were of medical and surgical issue, while 87 dental patients and 238 children received free medical assistance.

120 laboratory tests were performed. Masks and free medicine were distributed among the people of the area, the press release added.

