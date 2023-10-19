Pakistan Atomic Energy Centre organizes seminar on "Breast Cancer"

October is considered as Breast Cancer Awareness month worldwide and Pakistan Atomic Energy Cancer Hospitals observe October as a month of creating awareness of the disease for the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and cure

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) October is considered as Breast Cancer Awareness month worldwide and Pakistan Atomic Energy Cancer Hospitals observe October as a month of creating awareness of the disease for the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and cure.

The Atomic Energy Medical Center also organized a seminar on the Breast Cancer Management program on Thursday. The program held at Atomic Energy Medical Centre Auditorium, was attended by a large number of doctors, nurses, paramedics and patients. The Executive Director Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre Dr. Shahid Rasool was the chief guest on the occasion.

While addressing the seminar, speakers aware the audience about the fast spread of breast cancer disease and said that breast cancer is the most common cancer in women and the leading cause of cancer death among women. Treatment for breast cancer can be highly effective, especially when the disease is diagnosed early.

So there is a need to aware people of its symptoms for its early detection.

Director of Atomic Energy Cancer Hospital, AEMC Karachi, Dr. Hina Hashmi in her inaugural speech said "Early detection affects survival rates. It is therefore important for all to be aware to undergo self-examination". And for women in the target population to be screened through high-quality organized screening programs. The other distinguished speakers were Dr. Najeeb Naimatullah, Consultant Medical Oncologist, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital (SKMCH), Dr. Omema Saleem, a Consultant Breast Surgeon from Dow University Of Health Sciences (DUHS), Dr. Ahmed Nadeem Abbasi, Prof of Radiation Oncology, Agha Khan University Hospital (AKUH), Dr. Aisha Siddiqa, Head Clinical Oncology at AEMC and Dr. Raheela Mahmood, consultant Clinical Oncology at AEMC. The program was followed by a free mammography screening session for women at the venue.