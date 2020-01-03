Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) to set up 50 WECs by June 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ):A total of 50 more Women Empowerment Centers (WECs) would be established across the country by June 2020 to make poorest of the poor women self sufficient by imparting technical training among them, said an official of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM).

Talking to APP, he said 154 WECs working at various areas of the country since 1995. These centers have so far trained 204,142 women. These WECs are providing free training to widows, orphans, poor girls in different skill including drafting, cutting, sewing, knitting, hand & machine embroidery, computer, officer equipments, fax photocopiers, printers, interior decoration, beautician, cooling, tie and dye and glass painting.

The number of WECs would be enhanced from existing 154 to 350 in the next four years, he said.

The trained women would be granted interest free loans in collaboration with Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF). The women would be imparted courses of local based skills in collaboration with Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA).

The trainee women were being paid Rs 30 as daily stipend.

The American Board for Certification of Teacher Excellence would impart online training among 25,000 teachers of schools being run by Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, free of cost.

He said the American Board would impart online training among 25,000 PBM teachers per annum.

To a question, he said the WECs would be established in Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Sahiwal, Okara, Toba Tek Sigh, Okara, Chiniot, Narowal, Bahawalpur, Multan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, DG Khan, Rajanpur, Vehari, Karachi (Orangi), Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Larkana, Nawabshah, Sanghar, Tando Muhammad Jam, Kohistan, Peshawar, Lakki Marwat, Orakzai, Hangu, Torghar, South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Chaghi, Dera Bughti, Harnai, Jaffarabad, Sherani, Kohlu, Musa Khel, Qila Abdullah , Suhbatpur, Hattian Bala, Neelum, Haveli Kahuta, Rawalpindi, Diamir, Hunza, Nagar, Kharmang, Gilgit by June 2020