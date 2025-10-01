Pakistan business summit to debut in Peshawar on Oct 02

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The historic city of Peshawar will host the first-ever Pakistan business summit on Thursday, October 2, at a local hotel here.

The one-day summit, organized under the patronage of the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is being co-hosted by Nutshell Group and Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited, with the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) as a strategic partner.

With the theme “Shaping What’s Next,” the summit aims to bring together policymakers, business leaders and corporate executives to deliberate on Pakistan’s economy, innovation, and global competitiveness.

The inaugural session will be addressed by Acting President and Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, Federal Minister for Finance Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Dr Musadik Malik, Federal Minister for Privatisation Muhammad Ali, KP Finance Minister Muzammil Aslam, Federal Secretary IT and Telecom Zarrar Hasham Khan, Group CEO VEON Kaan Terzioglu, CEO Al Baraka Bank Muhammad Atif Hanif, and Founder & Chairman Nutshell Group Muhammad Azfar Ahsan.

The closing keynote will be delivered by Air Chief Marshal (Retd.) Sohail Aman, former Chief of Air Staff and Chief Executive Strategic Engagements at Nutshell Group.

High-level sessions during the day will focus on banking, industry, climate change, technology, and artificial intelligence. Leaders from HBL, National Bank of Pakistan, easypaisa, Fauji Fertilizer Company, Dubai Islamic Bank, Bank of Khyber, ACCA, Planning Commission, Dawlance, Abacus, Coca-Cola, State Life, Zakori Group, Faysal Bank, FAST-NUCES, PTCL Group, Teradata, SAP, and S&P Global are set to participate.

The concluding session will center on Pakistan’s economy with contributions from AKD Securities and China Energy Group.

The Pakistan business summit marks Peshawar’s emergence as a platform for regional trade, investment, and economic dialogue, underscoring its potential as a hub of connectivity and commerce.