Open Menu

Pakistan Business Summit To Debut In Peshawar On Oct 02

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2025 | 07:34 PM

Pakistan business summit to debut in Peshawar on Oct 02

The historic city of Peshawar will host the first-ever Pakistan business summit on Thursday, October 2, at a local hotel here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The historic city of Peshawar will host the first-ever Pakistan business summit on Thursday, October 2, at a local hotel here.

The one-day summit, organized under the patronage of the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is being co-hosted by Nutshell Group and Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited, with the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) as a strategic partner.

With the theme “Shaping What’s Next,” the summit aims to bring together policymakers, business leaders and corporate executives to deliberate on Pakistan’s economy, innovation, and global competitiveness.

The inaugural session will be addressed by Acting President and Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, Federal Minister for Finance Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Dr Musadik Malik, Federal Minister for Privatisation Muhammad Ali, KP Finance Minister Muzammil Aslam, Federal Secretary IT and Telecom Zarrar Hasham Khan, Group CEO VEON Kaan Terzioglu, CEO Al Baraka Bank Muhammad Atif Hanif, and Founder & Chairman Nutshell Group Muhammad Azfar Ahsan.

The closing keynote will be delivered by Air Chief Marshal (Retd.) Sohail Aman, former Chief of Air Staff and Chief Executive Strategic Engagements at Nutshell Group.

High-level sessions during the day will focus on banking, industry, climate change, technology, and artificial intelligence. Leaders from HBL, National Bank of Pakistan, easypaisa, Fauji Fertilizer Company, Dubai Islamic Bank, Bank of Khyber, ACCA, Planning Commission, Dawlance, Abacus, Coca-Cola, State Life, Zakori Group, Faysal Bank, FAST-NUCES, PTCL Group, Teradata, SAP, and S&P Global are set to participate.

The concluding session will center on Pakistan’s economy with contributions from AKD Securities and China Energy Group.

The Pakistan business summit marks Peshawar’s emergence as a platform for regional trade, investment, and economic dialogue, underscoring its potential as a hub of connectivity and commerce.

Recent Stories

Three matches conclude in PCB Talent Hunt School C ..

Three matches conclude in PCB Talent Hunt School Cricket Championship Karachi Re ..

2 minutes ago
 IHC rules underage marriage not invalid in sharia

IHC rules underage marriage not invalid in sharia

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan business summit to debut in Peshawar on O ..

Pakistan business summit to debut in Peshawar on Oct 02

2 minutes ago
 Yousaf, Raghib discuss reforms in Zakat, prayer sy ..

Yousaf, Raghib discuss reforms in Zakat, prayer systems & strengthening of Ruet- ..

4 minutes ago
 WCCI, DHA sign MoU to enhance cooperation for wome ..

WCCI, DHA sign MoU to enhance cooperation for women entrepreneurs

2 minutes ago
 How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

2 hours ago
Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar

2 minutes ago
 How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Phase-III of Himmat Card programme starts

Phase-III of Himmat Card programme starts

42 minutes ago
 How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan