Rupee Gains 01 Paisa Against US Dollar
Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2025 | 07:34 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The Rupee on Wednesday appreciated by 01 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.30 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 281.31.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 282.25 and Rs 282.35, respectively.
The price of the Euro increased by Rs 0.
36 to close at Rs 330.75 against the last day’s closing of Rs 330.39, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen increased by 01 paisa to close at Rs 1.91, whereas the exchange rate of the British Pound rose by Rs 0.61 to Rs 378.91, compared to the previous day's closing of Rs 378.30.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham went up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs 76.59, while the Saudi Riyal decreased by 01 paisa and closed at Rs 75.00.
