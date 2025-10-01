Three matches conclude in PCB Talent Hunt School Cricket Championship Karachi Region

Three more matches were decided on Wednesday in the PCB Talent Hunt Programme for the School Cricket Championship (Karachi Region), with standout performances from Aaish Malik and Kaleemullah

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Three more matches were decided on Wednesday in the PCB Talent Hunt Programme for the School Cricket Championship (Karachi Region), with standout performances from Aaish Malik and Kaleemullah.

At the IBA Cricket Ground, Standard Secondary School defeated Mumtaz Government Boys Secondary School by eight wickets. Batting first, Mumtaz Government Boys were bowled out for 145 in 37 overs, with Amanullah scoring 51. Aaish Malik starred with the ball, taking 4 for 14. In reply, Standard Secondary reached the target in 20.3 overs, led by Muhammad Naveed’s 51 and Malik’s 42.

In the second match at Darul Uloom Korangi, Hira Foundation School outclassed Karachi Public School by seven wickets.

Karachi Public collapsed for just 65 runs in 16.3 overs, as Shahzaib Ashfaq claimed 3 for 23, while Muhammad Aqil, Maaz Maqbool, and Jakwan Usmani shared two wickets each. Hira Foundation chased down the target in 11.3 overs, with Fakhar Uddin remaining unbeaten on 15.

At the NED University Ground, Oasis Secondary School secured a massive 149-run victory over Al Haider Secondary School. Oasis posted 249 for 9 in the allotted 40 overs, thanks to Kaleemullah’s explosive 76, Uzair Khan’s 50, and Syed Mehdi Rizvi’s 46. In response, Al Haider folded for 100 in 21.4 overs, with Rizvi, Uzair, and Muhammad Hafeez picking up two wickets apiece.