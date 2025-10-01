WCCI, DHA sign MoU to enhance cooperation for women entrepreneurs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) and Defence Housing Authority (DHA) inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation for women entrepreneurs.

WCCI President Farah Saqib, along with executive members, held a meeting with Project Director DHA Multan Rizwan Ghumman to explore avenues of mutual cooperation and shared interests.

During the meeting, both sides stressed the importance of joint initiatives to provide greater facilities and opportunities for women entrepreneurs.

It was agreed that WCCI and DHA Multan would collaborate on upcoming activities, exhibitions, and developmental projects aimed at supporting businesswomen in the region.

WCCI President Ms. Farah Saqib expressed optimism that this partnership would not only help women advance in the business sector but also contribute significantly to the region’s overall economic growth.

Former president Filza Mumtaz, founding president Masooma Sibtain, and executive members Quratul Ain and Noshila Naeem were also present during the meeting.