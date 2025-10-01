Yousaf, Raghib discuss reforms in Zakat, prayer systems & strengthening of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2025 | 07:32 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf on Wednesday met with Chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), Allama Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi, at his office to discuss matters of mutual interest.

The discussions focused on strengthening the Zakat and prayer systems. The minister sought the council’s assistance on the Zakat mechanism, to which Dr. Naeemi assured full scholarly cooperation. He proposed the formation of a joint working group comprising experts from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony and the CII to carry forward the initiative.

The minister also underscored the need to further strengthen the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, while the CII Chairman emphasized the importance of legislation by the National Assembly to enhance its role. He also suggested expanding the committee’s scope to the divisional level for greater effectiveness.

Sardar Yousaf appreciated the valuable contributions of the CII in guiding national policy on religious matters. He was also briefed on the agendas of previous council sessions.

