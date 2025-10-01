Driving License Issuance Up 500 Pc As Citizens Rush To ITP Offices
Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2025 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has reported a 500 pc increase in the issuance of driving licenses and learner permits, resulting in a significant rise in revenue as citizens thronged traffic offices and service centers across the capital.
An official told APP on Tuesday that the surge reflects the public’s trust in Islamabad Police, with thousands of citizens obtaining learner permits and licenses ahead of the October 7 deadline. He said the extraordinary response has also boosted departmental revenue manifold.
He said to meet the rising demand, the ITP has launched a 24-hour licensing service and introduced an online facility through the e-Learner App, enabling citizens to obtain learner permits from home.
In addition, facilities are available at Faizabad Headquarters, F-6, all service centres, and 13 police stations, while Khidmat Vans are also delivering services in different areas.
Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (retd) Hamza Humayun said, “We are grateful to citizens for their overwhelming confidence. ITP is determined to provide modern and convenient licensing facilities, both online and at our offices. Citizens should obtain their licences promptly and prove themselves responsible road users.”
Recent Stories
How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan
How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan
How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan
How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan
How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan
MoHAP, WHO organise training programme to enhance elderly care capacities
Abu Dhabi Customs, US Customs and Border Protection explore enhanced cooperation
Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates 'Al Ain Masters 2025' badminton championship
TECNO Spark 40C Launched in Pakistan – Big Battery, Stylish Design, and Everyd ..
Boosting teaching and research: UHS extends faculty councils to clinical discipl ..
PCB Chairman Naqvi invites Indian Captain to Collect Asia Cup 2025 trophy
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuvalu on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Medical, dental clinics visited to ensure compliance with healthcare regulations3 minutes ago
-
IHC rules wife's rights to receive maintenance expense is unconditional3 minutes ago
-
Driving license issuance up 500 pc as citizens rush to ITP offices3 minutes ago
-
Breast Cancer: A growing threat to human health3 minutes ago
-
IHC directs NCCI to present witnesses in blasphemy case4 minutes ago
-
Drug-trafficker sentenced to life imprisonment, Rs 400,000 fine13 minutes ago
-
One Killed, another injured in motorcycles collision on link road Muqeem Shah14 minutes ago
-
ADCR inspects survey teams working to assess damages caused by floods24 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews cleanliness measures, orders 100pc success in door-to-door waste collection33 minutes ago
-
ITP adds 15 new licensing desks at Faizabad to facilitate citizens33 minutes ago
-
Smog: Paddy farmers barred from burning crop remains33 minutes ago
-
F-9 park parking firing: two accused held, weapon recovered43 minutes ago