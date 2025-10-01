Driving license issuance up 500 pc as citizens rush to ITP offices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has reported a 500 pc increase in the issuance of driving licenses and learner permits, resulting in a significant rise in revenue as citizens thronged traffic offices and service centers across the capital.

An official told APP on Tuesday that the surge reflects the public’s trust in Islamabad Police, with thousands of citizens obtaining learner permits and licenses ahead of the October 7 deadline. He said the extraordinary response has also boosted departmental revenue manifold.

He said to meet the rising demand, the ITP has launched a 24-hour licensing service and introduced an online facility through the e-Learner App, enabling citizens to obtain learner permits from home.

In addition, facilities are available at Faizabad Headquarters, F-6, all service centres, and 13 police stations, while Khidmat Vans are also delivering services in different areas.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (retd) Hamza Humayun said, “We are grateful to citizens for their overwhelming confidence. ITP is determined to provide modern and convenient licensing facilities, both online and at our offices. Citizens should obtain their licences promptly and prove themselves responsible road users.”