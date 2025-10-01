Medical, dental clinics visited to ensure compliance with healthcare regulations

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Dr. Nida Iqbal and officials of Healthcare Commission on Wednesday visited various medical and dental clinics to inspect compliance with healthcare regulations.

The team of district administration and healthcare commission inspected various medical centers and dental clinics located near Shelton Bakery, Municipal Committee Chowk and Peshawar Chowk.

The inspection was carried out to ensure compliance with healthcare regulations and standards. During the inspection, several unregistered operation theaters and dental clinics were sealed for violation of prescribed standards.

Owners were also directed to appear before the inquiry committee of commission and submit reasons for violating rules and regulations.

The administration has said that raids would be conducted in future and strict action would be taken against illegal medical practices.