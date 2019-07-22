Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) seizes two KG heroin, five tones betel nuts

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) officials seized two kilograms of fine quality of Heroin at Naka Khari check posts on RCD Highways near Winder (Balochistan).

The PCG officials recovered the Heroin during checking of a a passenger bus that was moving from Quetta to Karachi, said a statement on Monday.

The alleged drug trafficker alongwith Heroin worth in the international market approximately is $ 120.8 millions, and Rs 12.80 millions in Pakistani Rupees.

In an other operation, over five ton of Betel Nuts have been recovered from a truck at Super Highway alongwith two smugglers.

Further investigation and legal process is under way.