Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) Seizes Two KG Heroin, Five Tones Betel Nuts

Mon 22nd July 2019 | 05:47 PM



Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) officials seized two kilograms of fine quality of Heroin at Naka Khari check posts on RCD Highways near Winder (Balochistan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 )

The PCG officials recovered the Heroin during checking of a a passenger bus that was moving from Quetta to Karachi, said a statement on Monday.

The alleged drug trafficker alongwith Heroin worth in the international market approximately is $ 120.8 millions, and Rs 12.80 millions in Pakistani Rupees.

In an other operation, over five ton of Betel Nuts have been recovered from a truck at Super Highway alongwith two smugglers.

Further investigation and legal process is under way.

