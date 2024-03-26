Pakistan committed to complete TAPI gas pipeline project : Musadik Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Petroleum, Dr. Musadik Malik, reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan- India (TAPI) gas pipeline project, describing it as a flagship project essential for the country's energy needs.

During a meeting with the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan, Atadjan Movlamov, the Minister said that TAPI gas pipeline project is very important for Pakistan's energy requirements, said a news release issued by the Ministry of Energy Petroleum Division.

During Musadik Malik previous tenure in office, the project experienced unprecedented momentum, resulting in significant progress and tangible outcomes.

He reiterated his dedication to advancing the project.

The Ambassador Movlamov felicitated the Minister on assuming office and commended his dedication to the project.

Acknowledging the Ambassador's warm wishes, Dr. Musadik Malik expressed gratitude for the support and pledged to uphold the partnership between both countries.

Atadjan Movlamov briefed about the scheduled intergovernmental commission and working group meetings for the project this year

The envoy said that TAPI represents a win-win situation for all involved parties.

He extended an invitation to the Minister to participate in the Turkmenistan Energy Forum scheduled to be held in Paris next month.