Pakistan Desires Broad-based Relationship With US: Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 11:02 PM

Pakistan desires broad-based relationship with US: Prime Minister

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that Pakistan desired a broad-based relationship with the United States that safeguarded the two countries' interests and promoted win-win cooperation in areas ranging from the economy to trade and investment to energy and education.

The prime minister was talking to leading Republican Senator Lindsey Graham who called on him at Pakistan House. They discussed bilateral relations and the regional situation.

Senator Graham chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee and is a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. The prime minister appreciated Senator Graham's efforts and support for strengthening Pakistan-U.S relations. Prime Minister Imran Khan apprised the Senator of his Government's development and economic priorities. He said Pakistan had paid a high price because of instability in Afghanistan.

Pakistan desired peace in Afghanistan and was fully committed to working with the United States in achieving a political settlement in Afghanistan, he added. Senator Graham agreed with the Prime Minister that sustained and high-level engagement between Pakistan and the United States were to the two countries' mutual advantage.

He appreciated Pakistan's support for peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan. The senator said the marked improvement in Pakistan's security environment was a result of its successful counter-terrorism operations and efforts to secure the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. Later in his twitter message Senator Graham said that he had a great meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan: "In my opinion he and his government represent the best opportunity in decades to have a beneficial strategic relationship with the US. This will help both the countries secure Afghanistan and the region long-term." The Senator said there were tremendous business opportunities existed between Pakistan and the US through a free-trade agreement tied to our mutual security interests.

"It's also our best chance in decades to reset the relationship between the US and Pakistan.Hoping for a great meeting between President Donald Trump with Prime Minister Khan," Graham said.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, and Ambassador Asad M. Khan were also present in the meeting.

